Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $867,000 Stock Holdings in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 67,235 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,801 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in shares of Paramount Global by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 8,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Paramount Global by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 17,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 21,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 37,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 14,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.39% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Global Stock Performance

Shares of PARA opened at $11.21 on Friday. Paramount Global has a 12-month low of $10.51 and a 12-month high of $24.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Paramount Global Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Paramount Global’s payout ratio is presently -11.24%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PARA shares. Bank of America lowered Paramount Global from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 6th. Moffett Nathanson raised Paramount Global from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Paramount Global from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Paramount Global from $15.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Redburn Atlantic downgraded Paramount Global from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

Paramount Global Company Profile

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

