Rafferty Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) by 16.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 45,731 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,399 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. raised its stake in Organon & Co. by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. now owns 62,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Organon & Co. by 36.8% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its stake in Organon & Co. by 5.2% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 9,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its stake in Organon & Co. by 3.0% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 16,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 13,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. 77.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Organon & Co. alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Organon & Co. news, insider Kirke Weaver bought 2,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.36 per share, with a total value of $49,939.20. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 15,181 shares in the company, valued at $278,723.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Organon & Co. from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Organon & Co. from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

View Our Latest Report on OGN

Organon & Co. Stock Performance

Organon & Co. stock opened at $18.50 on Friday. Organon & Co. has a 1 year low of $10.84 and a 1 year high of $26.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.30. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.79.

Organon & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. Organon & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 28.00%.

Organon & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Organon & Co develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies and medical devices within women's health in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive; Nuvaring, a monthly vaginal contraceptive ring; Cerazette, a daily pill used to prevent pregnancy; Marvelon, progestin and estrogen used as daily pills to prevent pregnancy; Follistim AQ, used to promote the development of multiple ovarian follicles in assisted reproduction technology procedures; Elonva, an ovarian follicle stimulant; Ganirelix Acetate Injection, an injectable antagonist; and Jada, for abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding or hemorrhage.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.