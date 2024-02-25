Rafferty Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Free Report) by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,875 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation were worth $879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of WABC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Westamerica Bancorporation during the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 186,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,060,000 after purchasing an additional 14,206 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 282,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,198,000 after purchasing an additional 13,758 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Westamerica Bancorporation alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WABC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO David L. Payne sold 8,728 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total value of $444,691.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 333,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,001,454.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO David L. Payne sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.51, for a total value of $495,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 268,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,302,792.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David L. Payne sold 8,728 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total transaction of $444,691.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 333,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,001,454.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,000 shares of company stock worth $2,213,458 in the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Westamerica Bancorporation Stock Performance

Shares of Westamerica Bancorporation stock opened at $46.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 0.57. Westamerica Bancorporation has a one year low of $35.52 and a one year high of $57.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.24.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $80.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.03 million. Westamerica Bancorporation had a return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 49.39%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Westamerica Bancorporation Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Westamerica Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.04%.

Westamerica Bancorporation Company Profile

(Free Report)

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Westamerica Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westamerica Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.