Rajeev Menon Sells 6,000 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Stock

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) insider Rajeev Menon sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.70, for a total value of $1,450,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,264,574.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Marriott International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $251.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $233.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.64. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.56 and a fifty-two week high of $252.17.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.45. Marriott International had a net margin of 13.00% and a negative return on equity of 848.49%. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

Marriott International declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 9th that permits the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on MAR shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $220.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $233.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Marriott International from $250.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Marriott International from $205.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.79.

View Our Latest Research Report on MAR

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marriott International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in Marriott International by 72.6% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Marriott International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.