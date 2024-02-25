Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) Position Trimmed by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp reduced its position in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,342 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Redwood Trust were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,245,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,948,000 after acquiring an additional 150,771 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Redwood Trust by 1.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,359,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,022,000 after purchasing an additional 79,780 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,357,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,018,000 after purchasing an additional 199,769 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 104.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,912,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,133,000 after buying an additional 976,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Redwood Trust by 0.6% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,877,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,961,000 after acquiring an additional 11,330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RWT opened at $6.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $703.72 million, a PE ratio of -51.33 and a beta of 1.51. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.47 and a 12-month high of $8.30. The company has a quick ratio of 6.99, a current ratio of 8.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -533.33%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research upgraded Redwood Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Redwood Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on Redwood Trust from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Redwood Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.06.

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Mortgage Banking, Business Purpose Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

