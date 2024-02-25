Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 403,990 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 129,713 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $26,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QSR. Holocene Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 1,905.4% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,294,258 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $177,851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179,856 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter worth about $91,144,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 7.3% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,898,620 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,542,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,491 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 222.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,957,325 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $126,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 3,650.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 787,687 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,002,000 after purchasing an additional 766,687 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Restaurant Brands International

In related news, insider Thomas Benjamin Curtis sold 2,682 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total transaction of $205,307.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,785,299.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider Duncan Fulton sold 1,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.23, for a total value of $89,194.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,049,385.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thomas Benjamin Curtis sold 2,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total transaction of $205,307.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,785,299.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,366 shares of company stock worth $7,800,547. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Up 1.0 %

QSR stock opened at $76.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.15. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a one year low of $59.99 and a one year high of $79.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.53.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 32.52%. Restaurant Brands International’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Restaurant Brands International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This is a positive change from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.33.

Restaurant Brands International Profile

(Free Report)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

Read More

