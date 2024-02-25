Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) Position Boosted by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC raised its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Free Report) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,454,619 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 442,654 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products were worth $165,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 60.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 737.5% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products during the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 788.3% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 2,688 shares in the last quarter. 27.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on REYN. TheStreet raised shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.58.

Reynolds Consumer Products Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:REYN opened at $29.58 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 0.48. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.80 and a 12-month high of $30.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reynolds Consumer Products Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.79%.

Reynolds Consumer Products Profile

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces aluminum foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and EZ Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

