Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Stake in NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 221,302 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,751 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group were worth $10,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in NorthWestern Energy Group by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its position in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 105.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in NorthWestern Energy Group by 79.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in NorthWestern Energy Group by 33.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

NorthWestern Energy Group stock opened at $49.10 on Friday. NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. has a one year low of $45.97 and a one year high of $61.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.22 and its 200 day moving average is $49.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

NorthWestern Energy Group ( NYSE:NWE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.19. NorthWestern Energy Group had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The firm had revenue of $356.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%. This is a boost from NorthWestern Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. NorthWestern Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.50%.

NWE has been the subject of several recent research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised NorthWestern Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on NorthWestern Energy Group from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NorthWestern Energy Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.38.

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

