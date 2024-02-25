Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Stock Position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,818 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $9,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EMC Capital Management boosted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 8,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT lifted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 7.4% in the third quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 7,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after buying an additional 4,867 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 54,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,097,000 after buying an additional 4,534 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. 99.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Prestige Consumer Healthcare news, SVP Mary Beth Fritz sold 5,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $368,184.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,099,446. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PBH stock opened at $69.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of -42.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.50. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.96 and a 12 month high of $70.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.46.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $282.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.25 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 14.09% and a negative net margin of 7.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PBH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $124.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. TheStreet raised Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.00.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

