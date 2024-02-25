Rhumbline Advisers Decreases Position in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 100,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,689 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in John Bean Technologies were worth $10,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in John Bean Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in John Bean Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in John Bean Technologies by 124.0% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies in the second quarter worth about $73,000. 98.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

John Bean Technologies Stock Performance

John Bean Technologies stock opened at $98.96 on Friday. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $89.96 and a 12-month high of $125.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $99.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.35.

John Bean Technologies Announces Dividend

John Bean Technologies ( NYSE:JBT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $444.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.81 million. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 33.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 target price on shares of John Bean Technologies in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.00.

John Bean Technologies Profile

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments: FoodTech and AeroTech. It offers value-added processing that includes chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, blending, marinating, tumbling, flattening, foaming, portioning, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and inspection.

