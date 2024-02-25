Rhumbline Advisers Has $10.47 Million Position in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its holdings in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 242,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,714 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Silgan were worth $10,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SLGN. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Silgan by 151.1% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Silgan by 92.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Silgan during the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Silgan by 34.7% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its holdings in Silgan by 30.4% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. 66.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on SLGN. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Silgan from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Silgan from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Silgan from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Silgan from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Silgan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Silgan currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.75.

Silgan Stock Performance

Shares of SLGN opened at $45.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.11 and a 12 month high of $54.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.69.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. Silgan had a return on equity of 20.29% and a net margin of 5.44%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Research analysts forecast that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Silgan Profile

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, and beauty products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

