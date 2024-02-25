Rhumbline Advisers Has $10.61 Million Stake in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,027 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $10,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 2.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 10.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,591,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,478,000 after acquiring an additional 14,931 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,580,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter.

Helen of Troy Stock Down 0.4 %

HELE stock opened at $125.57 on Friday. Helen of Troy Limited has a fifty-two week low of $81.14 and a fifty-two week high of $143.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $119.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Helen of Troy ( NASDAQ:HELE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 8th. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $549.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.11 million. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 12.14%. Helen of Troy’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Helen of Troy Limited will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HELE shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Helen of Troy from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Helen of Troy from $137.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments: Home & Outdoor and Beauty & Wellness. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; insulated hydration bottles, hydration packs, drinkware, mugs, food containers, lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, and accessories; and technical and outdoor sports packs, travel packs and accessories, luggage, daypacks, and everyday packs.

See Also

