Rhumbline Advisers Has $9.90 Million Position in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,188 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in LivaNova were worth $9,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 699.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,649,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,633,000 after buying an additional 1,443,379 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in LivaNova by 143.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,225,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,486 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in LivaNova in the 4th quarter valued at $50,390,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in LivaNova by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,271,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,877,000 after purchasing an additional 436,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 993,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,263,000 after purchasing an additional 383,973 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

LIVN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on LivaNova from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho raised LivaNova from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on LivaNova from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.60.

LIVN stock opened at $57.12 on Friday. LivaNova PLC has a 1-year low of $40.26 and a 1-year high of $59.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.83 and its 200-day moving average is $50.83. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 178.51 and a beta of 0.86.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $310.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.65 million. LivaNova had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 1.53%. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that LivaNova PLC will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

