Rhumbline Advisers Sells 12,392 Shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its holdings in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 480,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,392 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $9,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Cousins Properties by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 6.3% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 1.6% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 32,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 89.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 3.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CUZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cousins Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com lowered Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Cousins Properties from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Cousins Properties Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Cousins Properties stock opened at $22.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.53, a P/E/G ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 12-month low of $17.40 and a 12-month high of $25.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.54 and its 200-day moving average is $21.81.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $197.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.47 million. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 1.81% and a net margin of 10.33%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cousins Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 3rd. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 232.73%.

Cousins Properties Profile

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

