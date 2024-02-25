Rhumbline Advisers Sells 3,814 Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its position in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 258,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,814 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations were worth $10,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HGV. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 78.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 327.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 642.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the first quarter worth $77,000. 97.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hilton Grand Vacations Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations stock opened at $46.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 2.48. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.13 and a 1 year high of $51.81. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HGV shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Hilton Grand Vacations in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.86.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans.

