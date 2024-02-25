Rhumbline Advisers Sells 409 Shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its stake in shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 188,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 409 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Spire were worth $10,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Spire by 2.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spire by 15.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Spire by 9.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Spire by 4.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 26,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Spire by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 61,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,635,000 after purchasing an additional 7,086 shares in the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Spire to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Spire from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Spire from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Spire from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Spire from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.43.

Shares of SR opened at $59.14 on Friday. Spire Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.77 and a fifty-two week high of $72.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.38 and a 200 day moving average of $59.51. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $756.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.88 million. Spire had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Spire Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a $0.755 dividend. This represents a $3.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. Spire’s payout ratio is currently 81.40%.

In other news, insider Joseph B. Hampton sold 1,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.13, for a total transaction of $75,220.22. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,768 shares in the company, valued at $393,423.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gas Utility, Gas Marketing, and Midstream. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas and related services; and transportation and storage of natural gas.

