Rhumbline Advisers Sells 8,146 Shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its holdings in shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 202,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,146 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in ALLETE were worth $10,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in ALLETE by 85.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 105.4% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new position in ALLETE in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in ALLETE by 131.3% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in ALLETE by 921.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

Get ALLETE alerts:

ALLETE Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE ALE opened at $57.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.77. ALLETE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.29 and a 52 week high of $66.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.92.

ALLETE Increases Dividend

ALLETE ( NYSE:ALE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $402.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.21 million. ALLETE had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 7.31%. ALLETE’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.705 per share. This is a positive change from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sidoti cut ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of ALLETE from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ALLETE has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.60.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ALLETE

ALLETE Profile

(Free Report)

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 150,000 retail customers and 14 non-affiliated municipal customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ALLETE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALLETE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.