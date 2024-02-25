Rhumbline Advisers Sells 9,036 Shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 258,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,036 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Travel + Leisure were worth $9,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

TNL stock opened at $45.12 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.61. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 1 year low of $32.10 and a 1 year high of $46.26.

Travel + Leisure ( NYSE:TNL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.61. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 10.59% and a negative return on equity of 43.77%. The firm had revenue of $935.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $946.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TNL shares. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Travel + Leisure in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Travel + Leisure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.57.

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

