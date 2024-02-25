Rhumbline Advisers Trims Stock Holdings in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its stake in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 54,314 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,128 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Encore Wire were worth $9,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WIRE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Encore Wire by 1,243.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 618,565 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,788,000 after buying an additional 572,539 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Encore Wire in the 4th quarter worth $25,846,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Encore Wire in the 3rd quarter worth about $24,143,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 364.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 150,871 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $20,754,000 after purchasing an additional 118,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Encore Wire by 21.6% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 574,828 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $104,883,000 after buying an additional 102,062 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WIRE opened at $220.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $220.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.31. Encore Wire Co. has a 1-year low of $138.20 and a 1-year high of $250.00.

Encore Wire ( NASDAQ:WIRE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The electronics maker reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.05. Encore Wire had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The business had revenue of $633.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Encore Wire Co. will post 16.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.37%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Encore Wire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Encore Wire Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of electrical building wires and cables in the United States. The company offers NM-B cables, UF-B cables, THHN/THWN-2, XHHW-2, USE-2, RHH/RHW-2, and other types of wire products, including SEU, SER, photovoltaic, URD, tray cables, metal-clads, and armored cables.

