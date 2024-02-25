Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lessened its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Free Report) by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 79,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 68,306 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida were worth $1,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 1.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,220,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,064,000 after purchasing an additional 169,421 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,636,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,457,000 after buying an additional 240,107 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,156,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,575,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,116,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,437,000 after acquiring an additional 10,598 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 8.9% in the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,904,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,195,000 after acquiring an additional 238,347 shares in the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SBCF opened at $23.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.99. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 52 week low of $17.93 and a 52 week high of $31.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 1.18.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Announces Dividend

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida ( NASDAQ:SBCF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.05). Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 5.04%. The business had revenue of $128.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.33 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s payout ratio is 58.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on SBCF. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. TheStreet cut Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $23.00 to $27.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.30.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Company Profile

(Free Report)

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides integrated financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. It offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, mortgage, and insurance services through online and mobile banking solutions; and brokerage and annuity services.

