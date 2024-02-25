Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 22,722 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 860,424 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,722 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 1.9% of Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $109,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% during the second quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 11,645 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. King Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.6% during the second quarter. King Wealth now owns 29,352 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Ascension Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at $2,001,000. SP Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.6% during the second quarter. SP Asset Management LLC now owns 129,316 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $16,858,000 after acquiring an additional 3,293 shares during the period. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 14.3% during the third quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,263 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Up 0.2 %

AMZN opened at $174.99 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.12 and a 1-year high of $175.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $159.13 and a 200-day moving average of $144.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $169.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.96 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 5.29%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.95.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.63, for a total value of $72,815.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,560 shares in the company, valued at $17,265,892.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total value of $523,807.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $20,239,226.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.63, for a total value of $72,815.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 118,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,265,892.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,155,454 shares of company stock worth $5,495,283,506. 12.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

