Silicon Valley Capital Partners Buys 9,512 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Silicon Valley Capital Partners lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 13.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,078 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,512 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 4.7% of Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ holdings in Microsoft were worth $24,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter worth $28,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 534.5% during the second quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 184 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter worth $601,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 89.0% during the third quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 223 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total value of $9,107,289.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 183,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,807,809. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 3,303 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.12, for a total value of $1,341,414.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 570,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,823,855.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total transaction of $9,107,289.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 183,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,807,809. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,984 shares of company stock worth $28,978,803. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MSFT stock opened at $410.34 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $245.61 and a 12 month high of $420.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $392.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $359.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The software giant reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.17. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.27% and a return on equity of 38.40%. The firm had revenue of $62.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.32 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.12%.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $455.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $432.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $411.06.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

