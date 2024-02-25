Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. Purchases 1,695 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,229 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 1.1% of Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 534.5% in the second quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 184 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter worth about $69,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 89.0% in the third quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 223 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.78, for a total transaction of $18,530,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 574,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,414,839.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total transaction of $9,107,289.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 183,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,807,809. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.78, for a total value of $18,530,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 574,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,414,839.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,984 shares of company stock valued at $28,978,803 in the last three months. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Price Performance

MSFT stock opened at $410.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.90. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $245.61 and a 12-month high of $420.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $392.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $359.47.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The software giant reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.17. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.40% and a net margin of 36.27%. The firm had revenue of $62.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 27.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MSFT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Microsoft from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Microsoft from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, China Renaissance initiated coverage on Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $466.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $411.06.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

