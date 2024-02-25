Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 262,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,301 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $1,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Sirius XM by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 149,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Sirius XM by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 49,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 2,238 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its position in Sirius XM by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,252 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in Sirius XM by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 16,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 2,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in Sirius XM by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 67,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 3,153 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

Insider Activity at Sirius XM

In related news, insider Joseph A. Inzerillo sold 107,611 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total value of $527,293.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 746,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,659,398.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Sirius XM news, Director James E. Meyer sold 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.92, for a total value of $3,936,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,091,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,370,042.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph A. Inzerillo sold 107,611 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total transaction of $527,293.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 746,816 shares in the company, valued at $3,659,398.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sirius XM Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $4.76 on Friday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.32 and a fifty-two week high of $7.95. The stock has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.78.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 14.05% and a negative return on equity of 42.54%. Equities analysts anticipate that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Sirius XM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $0.0266 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is 34.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SIRI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and set a $4.50 price objective (down previously from $5.00) on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $3.60 to $4.10 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sirius XM has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.98.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SIRI

Sirius XM Profile

(Free Report)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.