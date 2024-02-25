Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Free Report) by 79.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 75,104 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 287,231 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $1,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 3.8% during the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 15,026 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Smith & Nephew during the third quarter worth $142,000. SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in Smith & Nephew by 8.4% during the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 12,487 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Smith & Nephew by 51.5% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,120 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Smith & Nephew during the second quarter worth $271,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SNN opened at $28.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Smith & Nephew plc has a 1-year low of $21.52 and a 1-year high of $33.08.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Smith & Nephew from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. HSBC raised shares of Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Smith & Nephew from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for revision procedures; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

