Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lessened its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 482 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Sonic Automotive were worth $646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SAH. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 263.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sonic Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Sonic Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Sonic Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,000. Institutional investors own 48.58% of the company’s stock.

Sonic Automotive Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Sonic Automotive stock opened at $51.81 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.83. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.02 and a 52-week high of $60.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Sonic Automotive Dividend Announcement

Sonic Automotive ( NYSE:SAH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 1.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.61 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is 24.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SAH shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Sonic Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Sonic Automotive from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Sonic Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.75.

Sonic Automotive Company Profile

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in three segments, Franchised Dealerships, EchoPark, and Powersports. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.

