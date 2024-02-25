Stifel Nicolaus Raises Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Price Target to $20.00

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 23.15% from the company’s previous close.
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on RVLV. Wedbush decreased their target price on Revolve Group from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler upgraded Revolve Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $16.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Revolve Group in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “inline” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp cut Revolve Group from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Revolve Group in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.40.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Revolve Group
Revolve Group Trading Up 0.1 %
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Revolve Group
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Revolve Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Revolve Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Revolve Group by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Revolve Group by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Revolve Group by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 88,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.35% of the company’s stock.
About Revolve Group
Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. The company operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Revolve Group
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/19 – 2/23
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- How to invest in apparel stocks
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Stock ideas from the 2024 Microcap Conference
Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.