Stifel Nicolaus Raises Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Price Target to $20.00

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 23.15% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on RVLV. Wedbush decreased their target price on Revolve Group from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler upgraded Revolve Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $16.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Revolve Group in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “inline” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp cut Revolve Group from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Revolve Group in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.40.

Shares of RVLV opened at $16.24 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.97 and its 200 day moving average is $14.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 36.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 2.06. Revolve Group has a 12-month low of $12.25 and a 12-month high of $28.72.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Revolve Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Revolve Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Revolve Group by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Revolve Group by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Revolve Group by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 88,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. The company operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

