Stifel Nicolaus Trims Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Target Price to $80.00

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 25.57% from the company’s previous close.

PLNT has been the topic of several other reports. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Planet Fitness from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.69.

Planet Fitness Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PLNT opened at $63.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.69. Planet Fitness has a 52-week low of $44.13 and a 52-week high of $84.48. The stock has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.44.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 12.91% and a negative return on equity of 120.89%. The company had revenue of $285.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Planet Fitness will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Planet Fitness

In other Planet Fitness news, Director Christopher Rondeau sold 1,000,000 shares of Planet Fitness stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.55, for a total transaction of $66,550,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Craig R. Benson bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $68.15 per share, with a total value of $681,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,385,250. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christopher Rondeau sold 1,000,000 shares of Planet Fitness stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.55, for a total transaction of $66,550,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Planet Fitness

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLNT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 13.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 801.5% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Planet Fitness in the first quarter valued at $357,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 34.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,184,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Planet Fitness in the first quarter valued at $919,000. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

