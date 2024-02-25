Sunnova Energy International’s (NOVA) Market Perform Rating Reaffirmed at Northland Securities

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Northland Securities in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $9.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $12.00. Northland Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 20.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Piper Sandler upgraded Sunnova Energy International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $13.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. B. Riley cut their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Mizuho raised their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Sunnova Energy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $10.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.52.

Shares of Sunnova Energy International stock opened at $7.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Sunnova Energy International has a 12 month low of $7.29 and a 12 month high of $24.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.64.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 236.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 2,959.7% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sunnova Energy International in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Sunnova Energy International in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 108.9% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter.

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,627 megawatts serving over 279,000 customers.

