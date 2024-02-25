Susquehanna Boosts NU (NYSE:NU) Price Target to $12.00

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by research analysts at Susquehanna from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “positive” rating on the stock. Susquehanna’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.42% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of NU from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. TheStreet cut NU from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NU has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

Get NU alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on NU

NU Stock Performance

Shares of NU opened at $10.22 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $47.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.67 and a beta of 0.93. NU has a one year low of $4.13 and a one year high of $10.49.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). NU had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that NU will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of NU

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NU. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of NU by 1,232.5% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NU by 37.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NU in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NU in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of NU in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. 53.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NU

(Get Free Report)

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.