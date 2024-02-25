Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG) Shares Acquired by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC boosted its holdings in Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,810,112 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,375 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 0.13% of Sweetgreen worth $174,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Sweetgreen by 31.9% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,009,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907,749 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Sweetgreen by 13.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,217,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,705,000 after purchasing an additional 723,876 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sweetgreen by 10.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,738,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,291,000 after acquiring an additional 171,213 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sweetgreen by 13.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,674,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,472,000 after acquiring an additional 193,996 shares during the period. Finally, Spyglass Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sweetgreen during the second quarter valued at $18,638,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Sweetgreen from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Sweetgreen from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Sweetgreen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Sweetgreen from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Sweetgreen from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sweetgreen currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sweetgreen

In other Sweetgreen news, insider Adrienne Gemperle sold 12,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total transaction of $140,967.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,441,753.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Adrienne Gemperle sold 12,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total value of $140,967.86. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 127,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,441,753.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mitch Reback sold 6,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total value of $80,732.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 449,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,537,876.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,569 shares of company stock valued at $611,210. 22.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sweetgreen Stock Up 0.6 %

SG stock opened at $11.45 on Friday. Sweetgreen, Inc. has a one year low of $6.10 and a one year high of $16.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.38.

Sweetgreen Profile

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants serving healthy foods prepared from seasonal and organic ingredients. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that can be redeemed in its restaurants.

