Swiss National Bank Grows Position in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Malibu Boats were worth $2,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Malibu Boats by 1.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Malibu Boats by 44.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 42.6% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 2.4% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 8.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

MBUU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on Malibu Boats from $59.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Malibu Boats from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Malibu Boats from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Malibu Boats in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

NASDAQ MBUU opened at $42.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $861.94 million, a P/E ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.38. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.29 and a 1-year high of $62.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.02.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $211.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.64 million. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 24.23% and a net margin of 5.32%. The company’s revenue was down 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael K. Hooks bought 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.82 per share, for a total transaction of $535,250.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $535,250. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

