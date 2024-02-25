Swiss National Bank Increases Stock Position in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)

Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 269,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Zuora were worth $2,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Zuora by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 912,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,516,000 after purchasing an additional 231,723 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Zuora by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 80,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 13,890 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zuora by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 605,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,985,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zuora by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 694,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,725,000 after purchasing an additional 56,917 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Zuora by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 69,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 9,228 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 6,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $62,181.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,168. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 42,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.55, for a total transaction of $366,384.60. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 6,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,471.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 6,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $62,181.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,352 shares in the company, valued at $57,168. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 365,899 shares of company stock valued at $3,161,816. Corporate insiders own 9.25% of the company’s stock.

ZUO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Zuora from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Zuora in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Zuora in a research note on Friday, February 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:ZUO opened at $8.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.78 and a 200 day moving average of $8.63. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -14.12 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. Zuora, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.05 and a 12-month high of $12.12.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 64.62% and a negative net margin of 18.68%. The company had revenue of $109.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based subscription management platform that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-cash and revenue operations; and Zuora Billing that helps customers to set payment terms, manage hierarchical billing relationships, consolidate invoicing across multiple subscriptions, and tax transactions.

