Swiss National Bank Purchases 4,700 Shares of Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 320,007 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Newmark Group were worth $2,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NMRK. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Newmark Group by 71.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 5,858 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Newmark Group by 71.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 89,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 37,146 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Newmark Group by 4.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 169,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after acquiring an additional 7,676 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Newmark Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,063,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,123,000 after acquiring an additional 50,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Newmark Group by 23.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Newmark Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $7.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th.

Newmark Group Trading Down 5.3 %

Shares of Newmark Group stock opened at $10.29 on Friday. Newmark Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.07 and a 1 year high of $11.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 114.33 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.16.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.46. Newmark Group had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The business had revenue of $747.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $743.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmark Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Newmark Group’s payout ratio is 133.33%.

Newmark Group Company Profile

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment, debt and structured finance, and loan sales; agency leasing, property management, and valuation and advisory; and commercial real estate due diligence consulting and advisory services, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, mortgage broking, and equity-raising services.

Featured Articles

