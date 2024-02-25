Swiss National Bank Purchases 900 Shares of Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO)

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Columbus McKinnon were worth $2,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 350.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

CMCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th.

In other news, CFO Gregory P. Rustowicz sold 9,461 shares of Columbus McKinnon stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.44, for a total transaction of $392,063.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,274,257.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Gregory P. Rustowicz sold 9,461 shares of Columbus McKinnon stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.44, for a total transaction of $392,063.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,274,257.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Lara Mario Y. Ramos sold 9,071 shares of Columbus McKinnon stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $349,233.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $472,241. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCO stock opened at $41.93 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.81 and a beta of 1.28. Columbus McKinnon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.29 and a fifty-two week high of $44.08.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $254.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.00 million. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 4.86%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Research analysts expect that Columbus McKinnon Co. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.57%.

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions for moving, lifting, positioning, and securing materials worldwide. It offers manual hoists, electric and air hoists, winches, hydraulic jacks, trolleys and its clamps, and lifting tables; crane systems, such as mobile and jib cranes, material handling solutions, enclosed track rail systems, and crane components and kits; and rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifting devices, lifting slings and lashing systems, tie-downs and load binders, forestry and hand tools, and shackles.

