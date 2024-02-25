Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) CAO Sells $244,150.00 in Stock

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,500 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total value of $244,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 71,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,012,769.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Targa Resources Stock Performance

Shares of Targa Resources stock opened at $97.03 on Friday. Targa Resources Corp. has a one year low of $64.85 and a one year high of $99.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 2.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TRGP shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Targa Resources from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Targa Resources from $109.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Targa Resources from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Targa Resources from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Targa Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.09.

Institutional Trading of Targa Resources

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glenview Trust Co increased its holdings in Targa Resources by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 2,894 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Targa Resources by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 357 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Targa Resources by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Targa Resources by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,125 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Targa Resources by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 47,658 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,868,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

