Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) CFO Sells $241,083.52 in Stock

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 5,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.22, for a total value of $241,083.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 238,593 shares in the company, valued at $11,027,768.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Tenable Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of TENB stock opened at $47.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.85 and a twelve month high of $53.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.43.

Institutional Trading of Tenable

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Tenable during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tenable during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Tenable in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Tenable by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Tenable in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. 88.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Tenable from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley raised Tenable from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Westpark Capital raised Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Tenable from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on Tenable from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.63.

About Tenable

(Get Free Report)

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable.io Web Application Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; and Tenable.asm, an external attack surface management solution.

