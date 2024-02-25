Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Stake Cut by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB decreased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) by 59.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130,573 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TEVA. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 90.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.23% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Price Performance

Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock opened at $12.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 52-week low of $7.09 and a 52-week high of $13.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TEVA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.25. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 34.90% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TEVA has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. HSBC initiated coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

Insider Activity at Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

In related news, CAO Amir Weiss sold 31,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total value of $392,945.42. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,062.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Amir Weiss sold 31,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total transaction of $392,945.42. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,676 shares in the company, valued at $132,062.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Eric Drape sold 173,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total value of $2,261,056.05. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $13.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 279,557 shares of company stock valued at $3,634,071. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

