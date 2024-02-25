Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Acquires New Position in WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 97,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in WisdomTree during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,737,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree in the third quarter valued at $7,091,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree in the third quarter worth $1,723,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree during the third quarter valued at $835,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in WisdomTree during the third quarter valued at $482,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.79% of the company’s stock.

Get WisdomTree alerts:

WisdomTree Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WT opened at $7.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.66. WisdomTree, Inc. has a one year low of $5.53 and a one year high of $7.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.46.

WisdomTree Announces Dividend

WisdomTree ( NYSE:WT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $90.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.32 million. WisdomTree had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 29.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. Analysts anticipate that WisdomTree, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. WisdomTree’s payout ratio is presently 18.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jonathan L. Steinberg bought 303,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.20 per share, for a total transaction of $2,187,223.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,172,838 shares in the company, valued at $66,044,433.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on WT. Northcoast Research raised WisdomTree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of WisdomTree from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th.

Get Our Latest Report on WisdomTree

About WisdomTree

(Free Report)

WisdomTree, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.