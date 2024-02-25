Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Cuts Stock Position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp decreased its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $8,259,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 212.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 156,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,885,000 after purchasing an additional 106,379 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 274,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,789,000 after purchasing an additional 82,171 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 1,778.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 62,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,367,000 after purchasing an additional 59,397 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,848,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,308,000 after purchasing an additional 55,793 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RGR has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Stock Performance

RGR opened at $43.13 on Friday. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a one year low of $42.26 and a one year high of $60.46. The company has a market cap of $761.68 million, a P/E ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.85.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.09). Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The business had revenue of $130.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is an increase from Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

About Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates through two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts, as well as manufactures lever-action rifles under the Marlin name and trademark.

Featured Articles

