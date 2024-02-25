Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Decreases Stock Position in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lessened its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,722 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties were worth $591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AHH. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $790,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 5.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 818,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,948,000 after purchasing an additional 41,561 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 299.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 221,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,277,000 after buying an additional 165,964 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 11,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 188,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after buying an additional 11,945 shares during the last quarter. 67.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AHH stock opened at $10.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $945.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -212.56 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 9.55 and a quick ratio of 7.90. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.81 and a 12 month high of $13.11.

Armada Hoffler Properties ( NYSE:AHH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.59). Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 1.03%. The business had revenue of $186.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Armada Hoffler Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 27th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. This is an increase from Armada Hoffler Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 26th. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,559.69%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Armada Hoffler Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th.

Armada Hoffler (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust with over four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality retail, office, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

