Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Grows Holdings in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in REGENXBIO were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RGNX. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 37,532 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 405.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 100,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after buying an additional 80,706 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,540 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 3,379 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,539 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,559 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RGNX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on REGENXBIO in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair restated a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective (up from $20.00) on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at REGENXBIO

In other news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total transaction of $251,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,838,666.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.18, for a total transaction of $683,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,193,971.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total value of $251,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,035 shares in the company, valued at $6,838,666.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 122,237 shares of company stock worth $2,119,851. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

REGENXBIO Stock Performance

RGNX stock opened at $17.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $765.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 1.20. REGENXBIO Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.83 and a 1 year high of $25.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.05.

REGENXBIO Company Profile

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

Featured Articles

