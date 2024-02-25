Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Has $632,000 Holdings in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp decreased its holdings in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,630 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,833 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Innoviva were worth $632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Innoviva by 12.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 306,797 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,936,000 after purchasing an additional 27,181 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Innoviva by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 689,908 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,350,000 after purchasing an additional 31,617 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Innoviva in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Innoviva by 430.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,292 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 5,105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.17.

Shares of NASDAQ INVA opened at $15.48 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 8.43 and a quick ratio of 7.31. Innoviva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.64 and a 1 year high of $16.86. The firm has a market cap of $992.07 million, a PE ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 0.58.

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. The company's products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA) and umeclidinium bromide (UMEC) with a LABA, VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA, and LABA.

