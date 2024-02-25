Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Has $721,000 Stock Position in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp reduced its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Free Report) by 12.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 99,373 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 14,058 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing were worth $721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AXL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 2.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,627,350 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $99,904,000 after purchasing an additional 386,663 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,697,434 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $55,389,000 after acquiring an additional 231,981 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,553,553 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $35,336,000 after acquiring an additional 77,059 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 60,578.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,169,820 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,398,000 after acquiring an additional 4,162,948 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 22.1% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,959,930 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,729,000 after purchasing an additional 715,970 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Get American Axle & Manufacturing alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AXL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America downgraded American Axle & Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. UBS Group cut American Axle & Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $8.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on American Axle & Manufacturing from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.60.

American Axle & Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AXL opened at $7.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.60. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.29 and a twelve month high of $9.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $830.03 million, a P/E ratio of -25.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The auto parts company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.10. American Axle & Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.78%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. American Axle & Manufacturing’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Axle & Manufacturing Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles. It operates through Driveline and Metal Forming segments. The Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.