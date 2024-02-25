Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Reduces Position in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lessened its stake in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 63,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,314 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Healthcare Services Group were worth $657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HCSG. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 371.9% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 122.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 2,456 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. 97.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Healthcare Services Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ HCSG opened at $12.28 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.47. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $8.75 and a one year high of $15.97. The firm has a market cap of $903.60 million, a PE ratio of 23.17 and a beta of 0.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Healthcare Services Group ( NASDAQ:HCSG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 2.30%. The firm had revenue of $423.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

HCSG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Healthcare Services Group from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Healthcare Services Group from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Healthcare Services Group from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Healthcare Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.40.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

