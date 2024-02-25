Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Sells 2,171 Shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lowered its position in shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,171 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in B&G Foods were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 1.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,268,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,818,000 after purchasing an additional 145,921 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of B&G Foods by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,543,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,884,000 after buying an additional 453,830 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of B&G Foods by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,829,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,883,000 after buying an additional 85,627 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 10.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,575,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,581,000 after buying an additional 148,548 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in B&G Foods by 3.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,420,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,769,000 after acquiring an additional 51,947 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BGS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of B&G Foods from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of B&G Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, B&G Foods currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $9.17.

B&G Foods Price Performance

BGS opened at $9.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The company has a market cap of $741.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.54 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.13. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.20 and a 12-month high of $16.68.

B&G Foods Company Profile

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, cookies and crackers, corn starch, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

