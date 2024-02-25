Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Trims Stake in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp decreased its position in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,562 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 830 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Mercury General were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCY. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Mercury General by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Mercury General by 3.4% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,808 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Mercury General by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,314 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,762 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Mercury General by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,263 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. 42.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised Mercury General from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th.

Mercury General Stock Performance

Shares of Mercury General stock opened at $50.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.97 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.57 and a 200 day moving average of $35.05. Mercury General Co. has a 12 month low of $26.15 and a 12 month high of $52.42.

Mercury General Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a $0.317 dividend. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. Mercury General’s payout ratio is 72.99%.

About Mercury General

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance products. Its automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

