Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Trims Stake in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp trimmed its position in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,539 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 371 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Simulations Plus were worth $565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 0.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,043,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in Simulations Plus by 6.1% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 4,868 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Simulations Plus by 0.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Simulations Plus by 0.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 46,852 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Simulations Plus by 3.0% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 74.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Simulations Plus alerts:

Insider Transactions at Simulations Plus

In other news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 18,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total transaction of $720,288.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,641,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,440,325. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 18,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total transaction of $720,288.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,641,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,440,325. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.46, for a total transaction of $889,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,659,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,697,057.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,306 shares of company stock valued at $3,949,215 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Simulations Plus from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SLP

Simulations Plus Stock Performance

Shares of Simulations Plus stock opened at $41.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.92. The company has a market cap of $832.75 million, a P/E ratio of 78.68 and a beta of 0.72. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.69 and a fifty-two week high of $52.69.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 3rd. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The business had revenue of $14.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.94 million. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The company’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Simulations Plus Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 29th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 26th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.28%.

About Simulations Plus

(Free Report)

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Services. It offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption and drug interaction of compounds administered to humans and animals; and DDDPlus and MembranePlus simulation products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simulations Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simulations Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.