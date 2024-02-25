The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Shares Acquired by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 123,953 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Aaron’s were worth $1,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AAN. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Aaron’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Aaron’s by 11.7% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Aaron’s by 7.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in Aaron’s by 93.8% in the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 36,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 17,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Aaron’s by 5.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 912,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,550,000 after acquiring an additional 50,301 shares during the last quarter. 93.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aaron's alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on AAN. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Aaron’s from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Aaron’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.36.

Aaron’s Stock Up 3.4 %

NYSE:AAN opened at $10.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.20. The Aaron’s Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.72 and a 52 week high of $16.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $319.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.13 and a beta of 1.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Stephen W. Olsen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $110,800.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 94,885 shares in the company, valued at $1,051,325.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aaron’s Profile

(Free Report)

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aaron's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aaron's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.