The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB reduced its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 309 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 260,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,112,000 after purchasing an additional 55,620 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox in the third quarter worth approximately $2,299,000. Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 279.4% in the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 164,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,521,000 after acquiring an additional 120,926 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 11.2% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 9,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 32.2% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Clorox alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CLX shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Citigroup raised shares of Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $162.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Clorox in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clorox has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.64.

Clorox Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $152.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $114.68 and a 12-month high of $178.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.52. The firm has a market cap of $18.97 billion, a PE ratio of 242.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.43.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $1.08. Clorox had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 319.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Clorox

(Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.